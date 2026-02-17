Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $210.9 million.

The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.