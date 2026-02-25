TJX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.77…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.77 billion.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $17.74 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.49 billion, or $4.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $60.37 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings to be $4.93 to $5.02 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.