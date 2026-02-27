Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bayside 70, Stephen Decatur, Md. 41 Evansville HomeSchool, Ind. 62, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 46 VHSL Regional Playoffs=…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 70, Stephen Decatur, Md. 41

Evansville HomeSchool, Ind. 62, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 46

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 2=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Greensville County 63, John Marshall 61, OT

TJHS 78, Armstrong 72

Region D=

Semifinal=

Central Wise 47, Union 45

Graham 73, Gate City 65

Class 3=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Lake Taylor 62, Colonial Heights 29

Petersburg 81, New Kent 42

Region B=

Final=

Skyline 44, Meridian 37

Class 4=

Region C=

Final=

Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Broad Run 63, OT

Class 5=

Region D=

Final=

Massaponax 65, Stone Bridge 61

Class 6=

Region A=

Final=

Manchester 63, Landstown 60

Region D=

Semifinal=

George C. Marshall 59, Centreville 45

Westfield 63, Oakton 48

