Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 70, Stephen Decatur, Md. 41
Evansville HomeSchool, Ind. 62, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 46
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 2=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Greensville County 63, John Marshall 61, OT
TJHS 78, Armstrong 72
Region D=
Semifinal=
Central Wise 47, Union 45
Graham 73, Gate City 65
Class 3=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Lake Taylor 62, Colonial Heights 29
Petersburg 81, New Kent 42
Region B=
Final=
Skyline 44, Meridian 37
Class 4=
Region C=
Final=
Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Broad Run 63, OT
Class 5=
Region D=
Final=
Massaponax 65, Stone Bridge 61
Class 6=
Region A=
Final=
Manchester 63, Landstown 60
Region D=
Semifinal=
George C. Marshall 59, Centreville 45
Westfield 63, Oakton 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.