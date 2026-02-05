Thomson Reuters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported earnings of $332 million in its fourth…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.07 per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 billion, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.48 billion.

