The RealReal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $194.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.8 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $692.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $189 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $765 million to $780 million.

