The Baldwin Insurance Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $347.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $354.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $33.8 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

The Baldwin Insurance Group shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.49, a drop of 54% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWIN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.