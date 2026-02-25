Tetra Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $146.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $630.9 million.

