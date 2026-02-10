Teradata: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $421 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $395.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 79 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

