Tennant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Monday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $291.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.8 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion.

