Tempus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $54.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The health care technology company posted revenue of $367.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $245 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

Tempus expects full-year revenue of $1.59 billion.

