Telefonica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Telefonica SA (TELFY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.54 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madrid-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 7 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.68 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.88 billion, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $39.73 billion.

