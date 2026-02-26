Teleflex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported a loss of $714.3 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported a loss of $714.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $16.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.73 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $569 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $926 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $905.6 million, or $20.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.99 billion.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.55 per share.

