Tandy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $930,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ft Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.1 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $76.3 million.

