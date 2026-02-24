Talos Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $202.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $202.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.19. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $392.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $433.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $494.3 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.78 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.