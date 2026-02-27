Talen Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $363 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $363 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $7.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $749 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $752.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $219 million, or $4.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.58 billion.

