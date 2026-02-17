Tactile Systems Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.6 million. The…

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $103.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.1 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $329.5 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $357 million to $365 million.

