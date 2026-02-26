Syndax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $68 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $68 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $68.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $285.4 million, or $3.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $172.4 million.

