Synaptics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $302.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.8 million.

