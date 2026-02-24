Supernus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $211.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.6 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $719 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $840 million to $870 million.

