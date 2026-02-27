Sunstone Hotel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) on Friday reported a key…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $38.9 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 18 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $3.2 million, or 2 cents per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust, based in Aliso Viejo, California, posted revenue of $237 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.2 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $167.8 million. Revenue was reported as $960.1 million.

Sunstone Hotel expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 81 cents to 94 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.