Sunrun: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $103.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $449.9 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.96 billion.

