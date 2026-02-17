Sunoco LP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Tuesday reported net income of $76 million in its fourth…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Tuesday reported net income of $76 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $8.6 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $502 million, or $2.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUN

