SunCoke: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $85.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The metallurgical coke producer posted revenue of $480.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44.2 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

