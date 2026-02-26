Strategic Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.9 million.…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $323.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.6 million, or $5.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

