Steven Madden: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $23.2 million.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $753.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $753.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.7 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.