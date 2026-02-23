Stepan Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Monday reported earnings of $5 million in its…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Monday reported earnings of $5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $553.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.9 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

