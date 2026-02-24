Standard BioTools: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported earnings…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $19.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $23.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $74.9 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $85.3 million.

Standard BioTools expects full-year revenue in the range of $80 million to $85 million.

