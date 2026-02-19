Spyre Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.5 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $155.2 million, or $1.98 per share.

