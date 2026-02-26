Sprout Social: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The developer of cloud software posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.3 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $457.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sprout Social expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $119.9 million to $120.7 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Sprout Social expects full-year earnings in the range of 88 cents to 97 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $490.2 million to $495.2 million.

