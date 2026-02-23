Sprott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Thursday reported net income of $28.7 million in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Thursday reported net income of $28.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.11.

The company posted revenue of $111.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.3 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $285.1 million.

