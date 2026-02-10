Spotify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.37 billion. On a…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of $5.16.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.16 per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $5.27 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 billion, or $11.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.44 billion.

