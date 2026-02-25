Southwest Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported net income of $103.5 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported net income of $103.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $480.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $439.8 million, or $6.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

Southwest Gas expects full-year earnings to be $4.17 to $4.32 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWX

