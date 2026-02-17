Somnigroup International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140.8 million.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140.8 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 72 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $384.1 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.48 billion.

Somnigroup International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.40 per share.

