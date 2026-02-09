Sohu.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported profit of $223.3 million in its fourth quarter.…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported profit of $223.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of $8.38. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were $9.77 per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $142.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $394.1 million, or $13.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $584.3 million.

