SLR Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 40 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.5 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $218.5 million.

