Skyward: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $43.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $385.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $170 million, or $4.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

