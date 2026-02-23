Si-Bone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $1.6…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $56.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.9 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $200.9 million.

Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $228.5 million to $232.5 million.

