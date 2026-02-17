Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Shutterstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Shutterstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 17, 2026, 7:20 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 67 cents per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.5 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $989.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up