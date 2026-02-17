Shutterstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 67 cents per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.5 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $989.9 million.

