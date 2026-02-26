Shift4 Payments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $40 million.

The Center Valley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $610 million, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $618.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

Shift4 Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion.

