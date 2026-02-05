Shell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.13 billion. The London-based…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.13 billion.

The London-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.14 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $66.72 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.84 billion, or $6 per share. Revenue was reported as $273.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.