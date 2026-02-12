Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $128.1 million. The…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $128.1 million.

The company said it had net income of $2.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $252.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $241.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $344.3 million, or $7.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $901.3 million.

