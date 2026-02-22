Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge Christian 50, Temple Christian 40
Catholic 68, Steward School 61
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 62, Front Royal HomeSchool 49
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 67, Fredericksburg Homeschool 55
Fuqua School 42, Brunswick Academy 38
George Wythe 54, Galax 32
Lebanon 52, Marion 25
Miller School 69, Carlisle 33
Paul VI 66, Good Counsel, Md. 57
Portsmouth Christian 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 60
Twin Springs 42, Eastside 40
Virginia 47, Graham 29
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 5=
Region B=
King’s Fork High School 79, Nansemond River 56
Menchville 95, Granby 16
Warwick 51, Kecoughtan 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.