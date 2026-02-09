Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Monday reported net income of $45.6…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Monday reported net income of $45.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $943.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sally Beauty expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $895 million to $905 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Sally Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion.

