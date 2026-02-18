Safe Bulkers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.8 million in its…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.6 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $256.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.