Rush Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Tuesday reported profit of $64.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The commercial vehicle dealership operator posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $263.8 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.43 billion.

