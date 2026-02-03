RPC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $425.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.1 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RES

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.