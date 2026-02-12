Roku: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $80.5…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $80.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 53 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88.4 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Roku said it expects revenue in the range of $1200 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue of $5500 billion.

