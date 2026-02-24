Rocky Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.5 million…

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $139.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.3 million, or $2.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $482 million.

