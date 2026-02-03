Rithm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $85 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $85 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $681.4 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.59 billion.

