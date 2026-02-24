Revolve Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.6 million.…

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cerritos, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $324.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.7 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

